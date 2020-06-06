Seth Sanford
Danbury – Seth Sanford, age 99, died Friday, June 5, 2020 in his home surrounded by family.
Seth Sanford was born August 23, 1920, the son of Seth F. Sanford and Lena (Quien) Sanford, the youngest of three. He was a lifelong resident of Danbury.
He leaves his wife of 68 years, Helen (Gemza) Sanford; his son, Thomas Sanford and wife Evelyn (Thomas) Sanford; his daughter, Elizabeth (Sanford) Malone; Granddaughters, Kathleen Malone, Sara Malone, and Stephanie Malone; Grandsons Thomas James (TJ) Sanford and Tyler Sanford; Great-grandson Carter Seth Casillas.
He attended Danbury Schools including Lincoln Avenue, New Street School and Main Street School before graduating from Danbury High School, Class of 1938. In his early years, he worked on the family farm in West Redding, Mallory Hat Company and Bard Parker (from 1941 to 42).
He was drafted into the Army on December 11, 1942. He served as a Quarter Master of a Truck company, supervising a crew of truck drivers and led convoys in blackout driving in all kinds of terrain. He was part of the Red Ball Express. He spent 22 months in Europe including England, France, Germany and Austria.
Following his military service, Seth spent his career at Barden Corporation, where he retired after 37 years. He married his wife, Helen Gemza, in 1951 at Sacred Heart Rectory, Danbury.
Seth had a passion for sailing and enjoyed being a Sea Scout leader. He enjoyed square dancing with his wife. An avid bowler, he participated in the Barden Bowling Team.
He enjoyed life on Candlewood Lake, where he lived since 1952. He enjoyed hosting pontoon boat rides for friends and family. He could fix anything and had great pride in maintaining his home and keeping everything in great working order.
He was a member of First Congregational Church of Danbury since 1936. He was a member of the Danbury Commission on Aging for 13-14 years. He was a member of AARP 1067.
Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours or public services planned. A celebration of life to be held at a future date. A graveside burial will be held privately at Wooster Cemetery, Danbury. Hull Funeral Home in Danbury, CT is handling arrangements. To leave an on-line condolence, pleas visit hullfuneralservice.com
Donations can be made in lieu of flowers to First Congregational Church of Danbury or Regional Hospice.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 6, 2020.