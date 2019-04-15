Shane D. Eaton

Shane Donald Eaton, 49, of Bethel, passed away Wednesday, 10 April 2019 at Danbury Hospital following a long battle with cancer. Born in Bridgeport on 31 March 1970, Shane was raised in Newtown by his parents, John Eaton and Ruth (Chapin) Eaton, both of whom preceded his death with their own. Shane is survived by his loving wife of 20 years: Sonia (Mabugat) Eaton, his two sons: Donovan and Jonathan Eaton, his brother: Chad Eaton, his brother's wife: Kristen (Zailskas) Eaton, their children: Katherine and Jack Eaton, his sister-in-law: Elenita (Mabugat) Rios, her husband: Ric Rios, and their daughter: Isa Rios, along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Growing up, Shane had a fervid passion for baseball and used his prowess as a pitcher to play all throughout his academic career. Post college, he worked in customer service for NAPA Fair Auto Supply, serving the residents of Newtown. His family and friends knew him as a strong, stoic and selfless man, who never once complained about his situation and only cared about giving back to others. Per Shane's wishes, there will be no wake or funeral services; a memorial gathering with family and close friends will be held at a later time to be determined. The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the supportive team of doctors and nurses that gave their best efforts to treating Shane and aiding him in his battle. In lieu of flowers, donations will be humbly accepted through "Cancer Sucks - Shane Eaton" at gofundme.com. May he be at peace with his Lord in heaven, as, it has been commanded, "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" Matthew 11:28 NIV. Published in News Times on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary