Services
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
860-354-4655
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lillis Funeral Home
58 Bridge Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
The First Assembly of God Church
New Milford, CT
1951 - 2019
Sharon A. Andreotto
Sharon A. Andreotto of New Milford, CT, passed away at home Monday December 9, 2019 at the age of 68.
She was born January 14, 1951 in Salem, MA, daughter of Dorothy (Graffam) Larocque of New Milford, CT and the late Roland Larocque. Sharon has lived in the area most of her life and was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in New Milford. She owned and operated Little Lambs Daycare in Brookfield for twenty five years, retiring in 2002. Sharon's husband of thirty two years, Joseph P. Andreotto Jr., predeceased her January 26, 2008.
Besides her mother she is survived by her sons, Peter Andreotto and his wife Liberty, Marc Andreotto and his wife Christina and Paul Andreotto all of New Milford, CT;brother Marc Larocque of Danvers, MA and grandchildren Ashley, Aidan and Ellie.
A funeral service will take place Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Assembly of God Church in New Milford, followed by the burial in Center Cemetery in New Milford. Calling hours will take place Monday December 16, 2019 at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Published in News Times on Dec. 12, 2019
