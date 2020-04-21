|
|
Sharon Frances Baldwin
Sharon Frances Baldwin of Hartford, CT passed away unexpectedly at Saint Francis Hospital on April 20, 2020. Ms. Baldwin has transitioned to glory to live with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 71. Sharon was born on June 6, 1948 in Norwalk, CT to the late Agnes Oceil Baldwin of Bethel, CT and Leon McGrath of New York, NY.
Sharon was a loving and jovial woman who bellowed an unforgettable laugh and always wore a warm genuine smile. Sharon enjoyed singing, eating Chinese food, crossword puzzles, and soul food. She always looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren especially during the holidays. Sharon Baldwin lived life to her fullest potential always loving her family.
Ms. Baldwin is survived by three daughters, Yvonne (Baldwin) Jones of New Haven, CT, Carmen Baldwin of North Haven, CT, and Winnie Baldwin of Riverdale, GA; eight grandchildren, Mone Roberts, Eric Baldwin, Joseph Roberts, Zaire Baldwin, Nigel Ragsdale, Dejah Mcrae, Nadya Jones, and Londynn Fletcher; two aunts, Patricia Owens; and Diane Robinson and husband Frank of Redding, CT; along with several cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends in the community who dearly love her.
Private services to be held with family and loved ones in celebration of Sharon's life. Elmwood Cemetery in Bethel, CT.
Contributions in honor of Sharon Frances Baldwin can be made to:
, PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 T: (800) AHA-USA1 (1-800-242-8721)
or online at:
Published in News Times on Apr. 22, 2020