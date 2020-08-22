1/
Sharon Jacobellis
Sharon Poodiack Jacobellis
Sharon Poodiack Jacobellis, age 70, of Danbury, wife of Lawrence Jacobellis, died on August 20th at Danbury Hospital.
Sharon was born in Danbury on February 12, 1950, the daughter of the late Vito and Josephine (Caponera) Simaleavich. She was a graduate of both Immaculate High School and Western CT State University and was employed as a social worker with the City of Danbury for over 30 years.
A loving wife and mother, Sharon spent her entire life helping others. She adored her two pugs, Charlie and Tubbs.
In addition to her husband, Sharon is survived by her two children, David Poodiack and Corinne McConkey and two sisters, Janice Edmond and Jean Simaleavich.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24th at St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Those attending are requested to observe social distancing guidelines and wear face masks.
Published in Danbury News Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
2037482131
