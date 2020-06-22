Sharon Pellegrini
Sharon Rafferty Pellegrini, born December 26, 1944 in Portsmouth, NH and died June 20, 2020 at her home in Osprey, FL.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years Terry Pellegrini, her son Jeffrey Pellegrini and his wife Nancy Pellegrini and her daughter Amy Barkan and her husband Peter Barkan.
Sharon was lovingly known as Nonni to her four grandchildren, Seth Barkan (13), Lila Barkan (11), Benjamin Pellegrini (12), and Abigail Pellegrini (10).
Sharon is one of five children born to Denis and Eleanor Rafferty of Portsmouth, NH. Sharon is survived by her sisters Eleanor Hogan and Margaret Rafferty and her brother Denis Rafferty. Sharon's brother Mark Rafferty passed away February 6, 2020.
After graduating from Saint Joseph's College in New Hampshire, Sharon's first love was teaching. Sharon was a first and second grade teacher in Philadelphia while her husband Terry was attending Villanova Law School. Sharon loved teaching and could connect with children (and adults) with patience and grace.
Sharon's greatest joy and love was her family. She was a fierce advocate for her children and committed her time as a stay at home mother to helping them pursue their dreams.
Sharon was hilarious with a quick wit and often surprising one liners. She was also an outstanding competitor as she excelled in both golf and tennis competitions throughout her years. Sharon had a great sense of adventure and loved traveling with family and being outdoors.
She was a 40+ year member of Lake Waramaug Country Club. it was a special place for she and her family. She also enjoyed many winters skiing in Stratton Vermont with a cadre of great friends. Her family spent Thanksgiving and Christmas there for many years. A tradition that her children and grandchildren carry on.
She and Terry traveled extensively throughout the UK and Mediterranean, thoroughly enjoying it all
Sharon fought hard to maintain her health and well-being to enjoy more time with family. She will be greatly missed by all.
A memorial service is not planned at this time due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Crohns & Colitis Foundation in her honor.
https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/donate/honors-and-memorials
The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation National Headquarters ATTN: Financial Operations 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510 New York, NY 10017
-or-
Make your donation by phone. Please call 800-932-2423.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Milford Spectrum & Danbury News Times on Jun. 22, 2020.
