Sharon Rose Previs

Sharon Rose Previs Obituary
Sharon Rose Previs
Sharon Rose Previs, 77, of New Milford passed away on November 28, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Frances (Broderick) O'Brien and was born in Port Chester, NY on January 27, 1942. Sharon was the loving wife to George Previs Sr. and beloved mother to Karen McManus.
She moved to the area in 1969 with her husband George and most recently worked for 20 years at SEM Company in Bethel as an Office Manager. Sharon enjoyed spending time with her friends, working at SEM, and cooking for get-togethers. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Church in Brookfield.
She is survived by her husband George, a daughter, Karen McManus and her husband Christopher of New Milford, a step-daughter, Linda D'Agostino and her husband David and their daughter Christie all of VT. She was predeceased by a brother, Rory O'Brien, and Dennis and George Previs Jr.
A funeral home service will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 8 p.m., calling hours are from 6-8 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge St., New Milford, CT. A graveside service will take place on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. directly at the St. Francis Cemetery, 89 Fort Hill Rd. in New Milford.
Published in News Times on Dec. 2, 2019
