Shawn Michael Meehan
Shawn Michael Meehan, beloved son, nephew, cousin, friend and business owner passed away at his home on June 25, 2020.
Born August 31, 1989, Shawn was a graduate of New Milford High School and enjoyed all sports. From an early age he learned karate, played baseball, soccer and lacrosse, but had a passion for hockey. Noted in a local newspaper as one of "the fastest skaters on the ice" he helped take his youth and varsity hockey teams to several championships throughout the years.
Shawn had a resourceful spirit, was not afraid to take risks and was motivated by challenges. A true entrepreneur he studied hard, learning marketing, research and sales to become the founder and owner of a successful painting company, Fresh Coat Innovations, where he managed several crews in transforming homes throughout CT and NY.
An avid reader and writer, Shawn was incredibly smart, creative, charismatic and had a terrific sense of humor. He enjoyed hiking and the outdoors, had a big heart and was a friend to many.
Shawn is survived and will be sadly missed by his loving parents, James and Gail Meehan, as well as his 16 aunts and uncles, 13 cousins and many old and dear friends.
A Memorial Fund has been set up in Shawn's name. If you would like to make a donation in his memory go to: https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Shawn-Meehan-s-Memorial-Fund