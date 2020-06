Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

Share Shawn's life story with friends and family

MEMORIAM June 4, 2020 26th Anniversary In Memory of Shawn T. Blois Beloved son, brother of Kevin and Joseph, Husband of Wendy and Father of Monica and Shawn Jr. He is lovingly remembered in our hearts and prayers; June 4, 1994.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store