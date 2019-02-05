Resources More Obituaries for Sheldon Pruss Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sheldon Charles Pruss

Sheldon Charles Pruss, 71, of New Milford died on a warm and sunny fourth day of February, 2019.

Shelly was born in Brooklyn on October 31, 1947, the second son of David and Ruth Pruss. He grew up on Long Island attending elementary school in Levittown and high school in Shirley. Long Island was also where he met the love of his life, Christine. Together they had three sons, Matt, Josh and Seth. Shelly was a loving father-in-law to Michelle, Brittney and Erin and a proud grandfather/Pappy/Pop-Pop to seven.

Above all, Shelly loved his family and his community. A passion for his children and local politics kept him engaged and committed to the town of New Milford since moving there in 1982. Shelly was a prominent member of the New Milford Democratic party and served many years as an elected official on the New Milford Town Council, the Zoning and Planning Board, and the Board of Finance.

As a local small business owner in New Milford, Shelly was a staple on Bank Street for almost two decades. The Men's Factory Outlet provided men's clothing but also a good place to stop in and debate local and national politics. Shelly spent the latter part of his career working at numerous humanitarian organizations providing social services as well as job placement and training to people with acquired brain injuries.

An avid sports fan, Shelly rooted for his Mets, Giants and Islanders, but his roots in Brooklyn kept him loyal to the Dodgers and his favorite childhood player, Gil Hodges. Shelly also spent years sitting on the board of New Milford Youth Hockey helping schedule the countless games that would take our boys, and their 'hockey parents', to the far corners of Connecticut and beyond. Shelly's boys were rink rats at Drady Arena and he was never far behind, never missing a game and rarely a practice.

Shelly was also passionate about music, with a special place in his heart for Bob Dylan and Joan Baez. That said, Shelly could dance to any song with some swing or rock n'roll. He and Chris could tear up a dance floor which left others smiling and feeling the joy emanating from his quick feet and energetic hops.

In lieu of funeral services, the Pruss family requests you spread a little love to your friends, family and community. It is all a kid from Brooklyn would have wanted.

"May your heart always be joyful, may your song always be sung, and may you stay, may you stay forever young." – Bob Dylan