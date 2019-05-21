Sherry D. Crosier

Sherry D. Crosier, age 79, of New Milford, CT, passed away on March 28, 2019, at Danbury Hospital.

Sherry was born in Longview, WA on July 8, 1939, to parents Martin and Pauline (Opsahl) Hansen. She grew up in Mill City, OR and attended Santiam High School where she graduated with the Class of 1957. She went on to attend Oregon State University. In 1959 Sherry married high school sweetheart Brooks Crosier, and spent many wonderful years raising three children in Concord, CA. Sherry excelled in retail and sales jobs where her charismatic personality could shine. She loved to interact with people and spent her life making those around her happy. In 1986 Brooks unexpectedly passed away of a heart attack. She later went on to marry Douglas Hirte in 1996. Together they relocated to Aloha, OR for a short time; but in 2001 they moved across the country to New Milford, CT to be near daughter Kimberly and grandchildren. Sherry was a loving and devoted grandmother, always enjoying time with the children. Sherry and Douglas created beautiful art, in the form of painted bird houses. They frequented craft shows around the state with their business called Just4U Yard Art. Everywhere Sherry went, she quickly made friends through her gregarious nature and sense of humor.

She is survived by husband Douglas Hirte; brother Terrence Hansen of Salem, OR; daughter Kimberly Ellis of Brookfield, CT; daughter Stacey Rook of Antioch, CA. She is also survived by grandchildren Garrett and Drew Crosier, William and Victoria Rook, Turner and Lauren Ellis, and four great-granddaughters. Sherry was predeceased by her son Jeffery Crosier. She is greatly missed by her fury children Abby and Izzy.

Interment will be at City View Cemetery in Salem, OR.