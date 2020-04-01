|
Shirley A. Antonio
Shirley A. Antonio, 83, of Danbury, wife of Henrique "Poncho" Antonio, died on Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020 at Maplewood of Danbury.
Mrs. Antonio was born in Danbury, October 10, 1936, the daughter of the late Michael and Anna (Govorra) Peters. A lifelong Danbury resident, Mrs. Antonio attended Danbury schools and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1953. She was first employed with the Davis & Geck Corporation of Danbury and later with the Danbury Board of Education. She was a secretary at Great Plain Elementary school, a position she held for thirty-one years prior to retirement. Mrs. Antonio was a communicant and member of St. Gregory the Great Church of Danbury. In addition to her husband of sixty-one years, Mrs. Antonio is survived by a daughter, Jean Antonio of Danbury; four grandchildren, Courtney and Amanda and Alyssa and Jake and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Antonio was predeceased by a daughter Jo Ann Sousa and by a brother, Donald Hanrahan. Funeral services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, Danbury when gatherings will be permitted due to the emergency health crisis. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on Apr. 2, 2020