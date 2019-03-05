Shirley Ann Berube

Brookfield - Mrs. Shirley Ann (Andrade) Berube, age 76, of Brookfield passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Sunday March 3, 2019.

Mrs. Berube was born June 3, 1942 in Taunton, MA. Daughter of Phyllis (Gonsalves) Andrade of Taunton, MA and the late Anthony Andrade. She was retired after working for many years at General DataComm in Middlebury. She was a communicant of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield where she was active in many church activities. She enjoyed gardening, reading, music and sailing and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Berube is survived by her daughters, Catherine Varano and her husband Samuel of Wappingers Falls, NY, Corinne Staib and her husband James of New Milford, Cheryl Montgomery and her husband Scott of Freehold, NJ and Christine Berube-Goff of Waterbury; her sisters, Patricia Bears of Pawtucket, RI and Rosemary Robbins of Taunton, MA; her grandchildren, Adam Varano, Shannon Goff, Colleen Goff, Erik Staib, Drew Montgomery and Abigail Staib and her nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Brookfield. Family and friends are asked to please meet directly at the church. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton, MA. There are no calling hours. The Brookfield Funeral Home, 786 Federal Road, Brookfield is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 163 Whisconier Road, Brookfield, CT 06804.