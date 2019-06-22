|
Shirley M. Eisenbooth
Shirley M. Eisenbooth passed away on May 16th, 2019. A longtime resident of Danbury, she and her husband Harry, owned Harry's Pharmacy on White St. She was predeceased by Harry and leaves behind 3 children, Jeff (Christina), Gary, and Shelley, a sister Sylvia and nephew Stephen Kaye. We buried her on her 100th birthday, May 24, and celebrated her life with wine, laughter and tears. We are proud of the legacy our parents left and hope you will remember them with an act of kindness to another. If you wish, donations can be made to Sharon Richardson Hospice of Sheboygan Falls, Wisc.
Published in News Times on June 23, 2019