|
|
Shirley May Fowks
Shirley May Fowks of New Fairfield, CT, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in Danbury, CT at the age of 93. She was born April 24, 1926 in Bridgeport, CT, daughter of the late Frank S. and M. Hazel (Miller) Sargent. She graduated from Bassick High School, Bridgeport in 1943, and then attended Tufts University, Jackson College where she graduated in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics. On September 18, 1948, Shirley married Henry Nelson Fowks, also of Bridgeport, at the Trinity Methodist Church, Bridgeport. Shirley was a mathematician and worked first at Chance Vought Aircraft of Stratford, CT, then at Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna, NY, where she was involved with nuclear propulsion development for the U.S. Naval Fleet for several years until starting a family. Previously of Lynnfield, MA, 'sGravenwezel, Belgium, and Bedford Village, NY, Henry and Shirley moved to New Fairfield, CT in 1980 and in 1990 began spending winters in Sun City, Arizona. Henry predeceased Shirley in January of 2002 and is buried in Sun City. Shirley was a member of the Church of the Palms in Sun City, and was an avid bridge player who was an active member of several bridge clubs in both New Fairfield and Sun City. She was an accomplished stock market hobbyist and never met a crossword puzzle she couldn't skillfully conquer. She is survived by three daughters and a son: Lesley Fowks and her husband Thomas Brady of Ridgewood, NJ, Lauran Fowks and her husband Mark Sawicky of New Milford, CT, Kristen Fowks and her husband Anthony Barbagallo of Atlanta, GA, and Henry Fowks of Phoenix, AZ. She leaves nine grandchildren: Amelie Tyler, Benjamin Tyler, Douglas Tyler, Ian Brady, Nicholas Barbagallo, Nathan Barbagallo, Jesse Brady, Connor Fowks, and Audrey Fowks; and a great-granddaughter Davenee Brady. Calling hours will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. A funeral service will take place at The Church of The Palms in Sun City, AZ, on Saturday, October 12th at 1:00 p.m. followed by burial at Sunland Memorial Park, Sun City. Contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the New Fairfield-Sherman Animal Welfare, 223 CT Route 37, New Fairfield, CT 06812 or the Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741.
Published in News Times on Oct. 5, 2019