Shirley Johnson

Shirley Johnson of New Milford, Connecticut died peacefully in her sleep on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 94.

She was born August 10, 1924, daughter of the late Harrison and Lillian (Riley) Johnson. Ms. Johnson attended Northville School and graduated from New Milford High School in 1941. She worked at Connecticut Memories, a gift shop for many years. Ms. Johnson was a member of the Northville Baptist Church since 1935, where she taught Sunday school and served on the church's deacon board for over 40 years.

Ms. Johnson enjoyed gardening and was a member of the New Milford Garden Club. She also volunteered for many years with the League of Women Voters. Ms. Johnson is a descendant of the Schaghticoke Indian people.

Her survivors include her nephew George H. Johnson of Everett, Washington, niece Bonnie E. Johnson of Columbia, Maryland, great-niece Nara Allen of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and great-nephew Kade Allen of Columbia, Maryland. The family expresses its appreciation to the wonderful staff at Candlewood Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center in New Milford.

Friends will be received on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Northville Baptist Church. A funeral service will take place Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the Northville Baptist Church in Northville at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment in Morningside Cemetery in Gaylordsville, Connecticut.

Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's name to The Institute for American Indian Studies, 38 Curtis Road, Washington, CT 06793 or online at www.iaismuseum.org/support/donate

Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT. Published in News Times on May 9, 2019