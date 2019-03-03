Shirley Jean Paltauf

Shirley Jean (Crabtree) Paltauf

Shirley Paltauf, former resident of Redding for over 30 years, died surrounded by her family on February 28. She was 86 years old.

Shirley was born in Barnard, SD on April 28, 1932 to Jesse and Letha Crabtree. She graduated from Central High School in Aberdeen and worked for Household Finance. In 1955 she met a young Air Force Lieutenant, Rudolf Paltauf who would change her world. They married-on June 8, 1955 in Rapid City, SD. Through different duty stations they lived in Japan, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland before settling in Redding, CT in 1973. She was employed by Gilbert and Bennet, DulaLite and William Ravis Real-estate.

Shirley was a lover of art and attended art classes at Bethel Senior Center on Thursdays, which she loved. In addition to art, she enjoyed cooking, shopping (never missed a sale) and traveling. Her greatest love though was her large extended family. She was never more comfortable or happy than when she was cooking and surrounded by this wild bunch.

Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 45 years, Rudolf C. Paltauf; daughter Roxanne; and granddaughters Rhianna Paltauf and Jenny Tuck as well as great granddaughter, Lumen Hannon.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Richard Paltauf of Southbury; sister-in-law, Susan Paltauf of Newtown; Daughter Cindy Fischer and husband Tom of Bismarck, ND; daughter Rosemarie Tuck and husband Mark of Allen, TX; son Rudolf Paltauf and wife Bridgett of Red Rock, TX; son Ronald Paltauf and his wife Julie of Ridgefield; daughter Renee Sturges and husband Greg of Danbury; son Robert Paltauf and wife Ingrid of Redding ; and son Raymond Paltauf and wife, Siobhan of Redding. She is also survived by her 24 grandchildren T.J. Fischer and wife Jane; Stephanie Maher and husband Luke; Steven Tuck and wife Jennifer; David and Michael Tuck; Roxanne Paltauf, Rosalynn Schultz and husband Schuyler, Ronica, Ruby and Rudolf Paltauf; Allie Hansen and husband Geoff; Eliza Paltauf; Amanda Bristol and husband Tim; Samantha Hannon and husband Jim; Christopher and Michael Sturges; Ashley Paltauf-Lee and husband Matt; Tiffany, Bobby and River Paltauf; and Jake, Luke, Emma and Grant Paltauf. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren, Riley, Reece and Ryan Tuck; Cooper, Brodie and Drew Fischer; Ryder, Olivia, Marley (and baby sister due this month) Maher; Pearl Schultz; Robin (and baby brother due this Spring) Shackles; Olive Hannon; and Charlotte and Abigail Paltauf-Lee. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, March 5 at Bouton Funeral home, West Church St., Georgetown between 6 p.m.-8 p.m.. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Redding. Burial will follow at Umpawaug Cemetery, Redding. The Bouton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Contributions may be made to Regional Hospice of Western Connecticut, Children's Division, 30 West Street, Danbury, CT 06810. Published in News Times on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary