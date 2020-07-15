1/
Oct. 11, 1929 - Jul. 10, 2020Shirley V. Pierce, 90, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodbury, CT on July 10, 2020. Her last few days were spent in the company of her loved ones. She was born October 11, 1929 to the late Wilbur and Alice (Hunt) McKay. Shirley was a 1947 graduate of Danbury High School. She was an accomplished seamstress and made school clothes for her kids and a wedding dress for one of her granddaughters. She also enjoyed needlepoint, macramé and painting. Shirley leaves her children; Everett Jr., Sherri, John, Denis, Jeff and Pete and numerous grand, great and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her last remaining sibling, Francine (Tolarovic) Race of Greene NY. Shirley was predeceased by her siblings, Fayolene Pomeroy and Curtis McKay, stepmother Lucille McKay and stepfather Frank Tolarovic. Shirley did her best in life with the cards she was dealt with love and hope for her family's happiness. Her family's celebration of her life will be held privately. Munson Lovetere Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements. To leave an online condolence, visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com



Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
