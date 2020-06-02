Shirley A. Wessel
Shirley Ann (Foster) Ginch Wessel, 78, of Newtown, CT passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 after a long illness.
Shirley was born in Danbury, CT on April 11, 1942 the daughter of the late Wendell and Dorothy (Meade) Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Wessel of Simsbury, CT. She is survived by her 2 sons, Brian Ginch and his wife Suzanne of Fairfax, VA and Barry Ginch and his wife Anne Elizabeth of Scottsdale, AZ, stepson Ethan Wessel and his wife Sarah of Phoenix, AZ, and stepdaughter Stephanie Rickard and her husband DJ of Milford, CT.
She also leaves 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Erin, Kylie, Braydon, Addison, Elliot, and Aiden. Shirley is also survived by her sister Arlene Schmidt and her husband Charles of Bethel, CT, and her first husband, James Ginch of Mesa, AZ.
Memorial services for Shirley will be scheduled at a later date in the Bethel/Danbury area. Condolences may be sent to the family at hullfuneralservice.com.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.