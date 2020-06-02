Shirley Wessel
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley A. Wessel
Shirley Ann (Foster) Ginch Wessel, 78, of Newtown, CT passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020 after a long illness.
Shirley was born in Danbury, CT on April 11, 1942 the daughter of the late Wendell and Dorothy (Meade) Foster.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Wessel of Simsbury, CT. She is survived by her 2 sons, Brian Ginch and his wife Suzanne of Fairfax, VA and Barry Ginch and his wife Anne Elizabeth of Scottsdale, AZ, stepson Ethan Wessel and his wife Sarah of Phoenix, AZ, and stepdaughter Stephanie Rickard and her husband DJ of Milford, CT.
She also leaves 7 grandchildren, Brandon, Erin, Kylie, Braydon, Addison, Elliot, and Aiden. Shirley is also survived by her sister Arlene Schmidt and her husband Charles of Bethel, CT, and her first husband, James Ginch of Mesa, AZ.
Memorial services for Shirley will be scheduled at a later date in the Bethel/Danbury area. Condolences may be sent to the family at hullfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
215 Greenwood Avenue
Bethel, CT 06801
203-743-4825
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved