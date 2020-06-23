Simon J. Taylor Jr.
Simon J. Taylor Jr., 75, of Danbury, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his family.
Known by most as "Sy" or affectionately as "Sonny" and, in his younger years, "Beaver", he was born in Danbury, May 13, 1945, the son of the late Simon J. and Anna (Abdella) Taylor. He attended the Sacred Heart of Jesus School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1963.
Mr. Taylor was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor (Corbett), for 47 years until her passing in 2012.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran.
In prior years, Mr. Taylor was employed with the former Castro Convertibles. He joined the management staff of Dandy Distributors of Danbury in 1980 as General Manager and remained a fixture there for forty years until his retirement in October 2019.
Mr. Taylor was a member of Wooster Hose Volunteer Fire Company #5, The Lebanon American Club and St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church all of Danbury.
Mr. Taylor lived a full life as a loving husband and devoted father. He was a proud family man, always stepping in to help others in need. He spent many years following his hobby of professional horse racing and as a devoted NY Yankee fan.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his four daughters, Lori Dumas and her husband Eric, Leann Taylor, Leslie Taylor and Kimberly Cross and her husband Jon, by his sister, Karen Jennings, his godmother Helen E. Moses of Danbury, brother-in-law, Edward Simon Jr., sisters-in-law Nancy Shaheen (Johnny), Maryellen Smith (Robert), Barbara Danise (John), Margaret "Peggy" Corbett, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his wife Betty and parents, Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two sisters, Simone Simon and Donna Weis and by his Godson and nephew Edward Simon III.
Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in Section 23 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Proper social distancing will be observed and face covers will be required.
Contributions in Mr. Taylor's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.
Simon J. Taylor Jr., 75, of Danbury, died on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Danbury Hospital surrounded by his family.
Known by most as "Sy" or affectionately as "Sonny" and, in his younger years, "Beaver", he was born in Danbury, May 13, 1945, the son of the late Simon J. and Anna (Abdella) Taylor. He attended the Sacred Heart of Jesus School and graduated from Danbury High School with the Class of 1963.
Mr. Taylor was married to the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Taylor (Corbett), for 47 years until her passing in 2012.
He was a U.S. Army Vietnam War veteran.
In prior years, Mr. Taylor was employed with the former Castro Convertibles. He joined the management staff of Dandy Distributors of Danbury in 1980 as General Manager and remained a fixture there for forty years until his retirement in October 2019.
Mr. Taylor was a member of Wooster Hose Volunteer Fire Company #5, The Lebanon American Club and St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church all of Danbury.
Mr. Taylor lived a full life as a loving husband and devoted father. He was a proud family man, always stepping in to help others in need. He spent many years following his hobby of professional horse racing and as a devoted NY Yankee fan.
Mr. Taylor is survived by his four daughters, Lori Dumas and her husband Eric, Leann Taylor, Leslie Taylor and Kimberly Cross and her husband Jon, by his sister, Karen Jennings, his godmother Helen E. Moses of Danbury, brother-in-law, Edward Simon Jr., sisters-in-law Nancy Shaheen (Johnny), Maryellen Smith (Robert), Barbara Danise (John), Margaret "Peggy" Corbett, and countless cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
In addition to his wife Betty and parents, Mr. Taylor was predeceased by two sisters, Simone Simon and Donna Weis and by his Godson and nephew Edward Simon III.
Graveside funeral services and interment will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:45 a.m. in Section 23 of St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Proper social distancing will be observed and face covers will be required.
Contributions in Mr. Taylor's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Anthony Maronite Church, 17 Granville Ave., Danbury, CT 06810.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jun. 23, 2020.