Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
55 Catoonah Street
Ridgefield, CT
View Map
1931 - 2020
Simone McNamara Obituary
Simone McNamara
Simone McNamara, 88, a longtime resident of Prospect, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Francis E. McNamara.
Mrs. McNamara was born on September 21, 1931 in Coutances, France.
A Ridgefield area resident since 2012, Mrs. McNamara was a retired school teacher. She enjoyed skiing, cycling, tennis and dancing. Mrs. McNamara and her husband, Frank operated a ski tour business for many years and guided ski trips in the Western United States and Europe.
Mrs. McNamara is survived by her sons: Michael McNamara and his wife, Stephanie and Patrick McNamara and his wife, Paula. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Finn, Liam, Declan, Brenden and Kiley.
Friends will be received on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse's Association.
Published in News Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020
