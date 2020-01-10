|
Simone McNamara
Simone McNamara, 88, a longtime resident of Prospect, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Francis E. McNamara.
Mrs. McNamara was born on September 21, 1931 in Coutances, France.
A Ridgefield area resident since 2012, Mrs. McNamara was a retired school teacher. She enjoyed skiing, cycling, tennis and dancing. Mrs. McNamara and her husband, Frank operated a ski tour business for many years and guided ski trips in the Western United States and Europe.
Mrs. McNamara is survived by her sons: Michael McNamara and his wife, Stephanie and Patrick McNamara and his wife, Paula. She is also survived by five grandchildren; Finn, Liam, Declan, Brenden and Kiley.
Friends will be received on Monday, January 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse's Association.
Published in News Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 16, 2020