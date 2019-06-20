Edward C. "Skip" Conger, Jr.

Edward Clayton Conger Jr. also known as Skip, was born to parents Edward Conger Sr. and Emma Conger on November 1, 1939 in Bridgeport. Edward has now joined his parents, four siblings, half-brother and one son, Robert Wade, as well as, his beloved dog Katie in heaven. He is survived by his loving wife Karen Kane Conger of 56 years. They resided in Sandy Hook all of their life together. He is also leaving a son, Raymond Wade and daughter Dawn Conger Legg and son-in-law Steven Legg, his seven grandchildren Raymond, Kyle and Travis Wade, Caroline Hindman-Leonard (spouse Scot), Dusty Buck (spouse Cole), Casey, Bobbi Rae Wade and one great-grandson Kyle Jr. He worked most of his life for Powers Construction. He was a taper, painter, foreman and man of many trades and talents. His biggest hobby and love was farming beef cattle and bailing hay. He loved hunting and fishing. He died of natural causes on June 17, 2019 and will be forever missed. Funeral Services will be held Monday June 24 at 10:00 a.m. in the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main Street, Newtown. Interment will follow in Zoar Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday June 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the will be appreciated. Published in News Times on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary