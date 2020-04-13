Home

Sophia Tomasini

Sophia Tomasini Obituary
Sophia Kosach Tomasini
Sophia (Kosach) Tomasini, 99, of Danbury, wife of the late Dominic Tomasini, passed peacefully in her sleep on April 11, 2020 at her home.
Affectionately known as Sophie, she was born in Danbury June 29, 1920, the daughter of Stephen and Mary (Kundrat) Kosach. She attended Danbury schools and was a graduate of DHS class of 1938. Sophie was an extremely accomplished seamstress and shared her skills with many people in our community. She was well known for her elaborate and beautiful designs in creating clergy vestments.
Sophia was a member of the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. She is survived by her son, Stephen Tomasini and his wife Debbie, of Stillwater MN, grandsons Richard Tomasini, Michael Tomasini and his wife Kathleen, niece, Maryann Meken-Silvestri and a multitude of adoring nieces and nephews.
Sophia was predeceased by her siblings, Anna Meken, Margaret Koperno and Raymond Kosach.
Due to the present circumstances, only a private graveside service will take place at St. Peter's cemetery on Tuesday. A celebration of her life will take place at a time in the near future when we can come together as a community to honor her memory.
Published in News Times on Apr. 14, 2020
