Stanley J Kurpiewski

May 26, 1946 - Feb. 02, 2019.

Stanley Kurpiewski, age 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on February 2, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. A Connecticut native, Stanley lived the majority of his life in Wilton, Brookfield and New Fairfield.

After serving in the Marine Corps, Stan went to work for his father where he learned the building and construction business, a passion he retained for the remainder of his life. With a keen sense for business, he later went on to work as a corporate purchasing executive and entrepreneur.

Together with friends and family whom he cherished, Stan loved life and going to antique car shows, coaching softball teams, serving on the Brookfield Wetlands Commission and coordinating Toys for Tots each year as a member of the Ridgefield Marine Corps League. He was an avid fisherman, skier and animal lover.

Stan was predeceased by his parents, his mother and father-in-law and several brothers and sisters-in-law, aunts and uncles.

Besides his loving wife Denise of 32 years, he is survived by his daughter Holly Ann and her husband William Hill, his step-daughter Dana and her husband Dave Pinckney, close cousins Jose and Jen Cruz and their son Ezekiel, his close buddy Gianna Cice from 11 o'clock mass at St. Marguerite's and an adopted cat Hunter who could make him laugh on a whim. He is also survived by brother and sisters-in-law, an aunt, several cousins and many loyal friends, all of whom he respected and loved dearly.

To all the family, friends and acquaintances whose paths crossed with Stan's throughout his lifetime, thank you. Whether you agreed or disagreed with Stan along the way, your presence made his life journey meaningful. Stan affirmed the value of the quotation, "If it does not challenge you, it will not change you" – Fred DeVito.

Special thanks are extended to Reverend Shawn W. Cutler from St. Marguerite Bourgeoy's Church for all of his support and for being a true and devoted servant of Christ.

Friends and family are encouraged to call to Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St, Danbury, CT, Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A mass of christian burial will take place Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St Marguerite Bourgeoys Church, 138 Candlewood Lake Rd., Brookfield, CT. Burial will take place immediately following mass, Friday, February 8, 2019 at Saint John Cemetery, 223 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.thegreenfuneralhome.com for the Kurpiewski family.