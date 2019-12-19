|
|
Stanley Mario Perrone
Stanley Mario Perrone, 64 years, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, December 18, in the arms of his loving family at Yale New Haven Hospital. Throughout his illness, he remained steadfast in hope and perseverance. Even in the darkest of times, he reminded us with his humor that it is important to laugh. Stan, as most people knew him, owned and operated Kesco Electric and Home Improvement Company, which was his pride and joy. Many customers became beloved friends and Stan was known for being a dependable and trustworthy businessman. His family was the center of his world. He was a devoted son, loving brother, proud father, and doting grandfather; additionally, he was fortunate to find the love of his life in his high school sweetheart, Karen, with whom he was married to for 44 years. He enjoyed being a world traveler and inspired his family to embrace new cultures. Stan was born in Stamford and was a devout Catholic with a deep faith; he served as an altar boy and Eucharistic minister. Out of pride for his community, he volunteered with the Newtown Christmas Tree Lighting for over 35 years. He was Italian, loved exercise, and eating.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Perrone of West Haven, CT; children, Elizabeth and Sean Perrone-Gray of Westbrook, CT, Nicholas and Kara Perrone of New Haven, CT; grandchildren, Sammi, Evan, Sophia, Douglas, Miranda, Naomi, Cole, and Mei Lin; parents, Constantine (Stanley) and Michelina Perrone of Micco, FL; siblings, Denise Perrone of Sebastian, FL, Michael and Veronica Perrone of New Milford, Joseph Perrone of Thailand, Steven Perrone of Newtown, and Marie and Mark O'Donnell of Monroe.
Friends may call Sunday, December 22 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown with personal remembrances to begin at 4:00 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 23 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 46 Church Hill Rd., Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley's honor to Ann's Place (80 Saw Mill Rd., Danbury, CT www.annsplace.org) or Habitat for Humanity (www.habitat.org).
Published in News Times on Dec. 20, 2019