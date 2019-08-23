|
Stanley Weiner
Stanley Weiner, 100, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at his home in Danbury. He was born in Danbury and lived in Worcester, Massachusetts until he retired and returned to Danbury.
Stanley served in the U.S. Army in World War II and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal. He was a parishioner at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Danbury and volunteered for many charitable organizations
Stanley is survived by his four children: Stanley F. Weiner and his wife, Atty. Susan Forgue Weiner of New Bedford, Massachusetts, Paul S. Weiner of Quincy, Massachusetts, Dr. Francis R. Weiner and his wife, Shermaine of Long Island City, New York, and Maria R. Weiner of Aptos, California, four grandchildren, Benjamin, Gregory, Adam and Emma, and two great-grandchildren, Rex and Hugo. He was predeceased by his siblings, Charles, Casimir, Alexander, Edward and Mary.
There are no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter's Cemetery, with full military honors.
Published in News Times on Aug. 25, 2019