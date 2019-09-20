|
|
Stephan Lesher
Stephan Lesher, distinguished journalist, author, former U.S. Senate Press Secretary and, in recent years, a frequent contributor to the News-Times Opinion page, died on August 28 at Danbury Hospital. He was 84.
As a rookie reporter in Alabama in 1955, working the night police beat for the Montgomery Advertiser, Lesher wrote the first news account of the arrest of a black woman named Rosa Parks for refusing to give up her seat on the bus to a white man. The incident triggered the Montgomery bus boycott, a pivotal event in southern civil rights history.
Lesher continued reporting in the south until 1963, when he went to work in Washington as press secretary to U. S. Senator Birch Bayh of Indiana, Chairman of the Subcommittee on Constitutional Amendments. While there, Lesher played a key role in the adoption and ratification of the 25th and 26th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Returning to journalism in 1969, Lesher joined Newsweek, first in the magazine's Atlanta and Los Angeles bureaus, and then as chief legal affairs correspondent in Washington during the Watergate era.
The author of five books, including a biography of George Wallace, Lesher also profiled numerous newsmakers, including Muhammed Ali, Martin Luther King and Jimmy Hoffa, for The New York Times Magazine, Look, Good Housekeeping and others. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.CarpinoCares.com.
Published in News Times on Sept. 22, 2019