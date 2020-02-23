|
Stephen S. Dumser
Stephen S. Dumser, age 74, passed away on February 15, 2020 in Sebring, FL. He was born on May 12, 1945 in Stamford, Connecticut to Joseph and Monica Thompson Dumser. He grew up in Brookfield, Connecticut and graduated from Danbury High School and St. Bonaventure University. Stephen was honorably discharged from the Air Force and started his career with Amica Insurance where he worked until his retirement as an Underwriting Manager. He was active in the Danbury Lions Club for many years. Stephan enjoyed golfing, camping, skiing, and spending time with his family. After retirement he and his wife traveled the United States in their RV and visited many of the National Parks.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth Hobson Dumser; children, Rachel Dumser of Baltimore, Maryland and Christopher Dumser of Danbury; grandchild, Cade Dumser of Danbury; sister, Monica Frizzell and her husband Thomas of Palm City Florida; sister in-law, Patricia Dumser of Davidson, North Carolina as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Dumser of Wilton, Connecticut and his Parents
Arrangements are being made through the Green Funeral Home to take place at a later date.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Danbury Lion's Club Charities or the National Park Foundation.
Published in News Times on Feb. 25, 2020