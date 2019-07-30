|
|
Stephen Lowell Evagash
Stephen Lowell Evagash of New Milford, CT, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in Boston, MA at the age of 30.
Stephen was born February 17, 1989, in Danbury, CT, to James and Joy (Seiler) Evagash. He graduated from New Milford High School in 2007 and has been working as a medical technician for Lincare in Brookfield for the past six years. Stephen enjoyed remodeling his home and loved gardening. When not working on his house or in his garden, Stephen could be found fishing with his father, or cooking and shopping with his mother.
Stephen will be sadly missed by so many. He is survived by his parents James and Joy Evagash of New Milford, CT, brother David Evagash, maternal grandmother Roslyn Seiler, aunts and uncles Carole and Barry Tannenbaum, Richard and Anita Seiler, Tom and Evelyn Evagash, Paul Evagash, Marie Evagash, and his numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by multiple grandparents as well as his Uncle Joe Evagash.
A funeral service will take place at Temple Sholom, 122 Kent Road, in New Milford on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private.
Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation at http://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org or to at , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901.
Arrangements by the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT.
Published in News Times on July 31, 2019