1/1
Stephen Foley
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Thomas Foley
Stephen Thomas Foley passed away at home in The Villages, FL on October 1, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Springfield, MA on December 26, 1937 to Thomas W. and Mary K. Foley. He was raised in West Haven, CT. Stephen was a graduate of Notre Dame High School and he went on to graduate from the University of Connecticut where he was active in ROTC. Stephen served 3 years as an officer in the United States Air Force. Upon retirement as Human Resource Director of ABB Flakt, he pursued his love of the great outdoors. He was an expert fisherman, skier and golfer. He also enjoyed traveling, reading, and playing cards.
Married to his loving wife, Joanna for 55 years, he is also survived by his son Michael, daughter Kathleen, 3 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
Stephen was greatly loved and will be missed by all.
Services will be held at St Timothy's Church in The Villages, FL, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:30 a.m, Following the service, he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen's memory can be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.
Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
08:30 AM
St Timothy's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory
134 N Us Highway 441
Lady Lake, FL 32159
(352) 753-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved