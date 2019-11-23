|
Stephen J. Weber
On November 20, 2019 Stephen J. Weber, loving partner, brother, uncle and friend, lost a courageous battle to cancer at the age of 67.
Stephen was born in White Plains, New York on January 26, 1952 and was the son of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Benton) Weber. He was raised and educated in Ossining, New York. Stephen continued his education, receiving his Bachelor's degree from Pace University.
Stephen had a successful career in finance with General Foods Corporation, Merck Pharmaceuticals and eventually retired from Post University. Following his retirement, he joined the staff at The House of the Seven Gables as a respected Group Tours Coordinator.
Stephen's many friendships and the love of his family are a testament to his life. He could easily fill a room with laughter and could always be found surrounded by loved ones, regaling them with stories with his signature flair for storytelling and his boundless sense of humor. Stephen loved to travel the world. He and Robert, as well as family and friends share many happy memories traveling alongside him. He was always meeting new acquaintances, who in turn, became lifelong friends. A good portion of his travel time included visiting his beloved England and spending time with his extended family. He was an avid reader and family historian with a soft spot for animals, especially dogs. During his free time, he enjoyed listening to 60's British pop music and was an avid fan of Dusty Springfield. Stephen will be fondly remembered for his loving and outgoing nature and will be deeply missed by all.
Stephen is survived by his devoted and loving partner, Robert Lynch of Salem, MA, beloved brother Robert Weber of Eastbourne, England, devoted sister, Barbara Baldino and husband Neil of Newtown and cherished nephews, Craig and Matt Baldino of Newtown.
Friends and relatives may call at the Honan Funeral Home, 58 Main St., Newtown, on Tuesday, November 26th from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be a private family Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church, Newtown, CT on Wednesday, November 27 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Rose Cemetery will follow. A celebration of life in Salem will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Stephen's memory to: Oxfam America, 226 Causeway St., 5th Floor Boston, MA 02114 or Mercy Corps, PO Box 2669, Dept. W, Portland, OR 97208.
Published in News Times on Nov. 24, 2019