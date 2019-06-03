|
|
Stephen J.M. Hrabcsak
Stephen J.M. Hrabcsak, 65, of Danbury, died on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at his home. The Office of Christian Burial will be take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 13 Pembroke Rd., Danbury with the Rev. Ronald Hatton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at St. Nicholas Byzantine Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in News Times on June 3, 2019