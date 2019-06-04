Stephen J.M. Hrabcsak

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Stephen J.M. Hrabcsak. Steve is the son of the late Marion Demko Hrabcsak and Steven Hrabcsak.

Steve was born in Danbury, Connecticut on July 5, 1953. He attended Danbury schools and was a graduate of Danbury High School. He attended Mattituck Community College.

Steve enjoyed league bowling for many years as well as fishing and trips to Cape Cod and California. He was a member of Saint Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church and served as a trustee. Steve was employed for the last 15 years by Dandy Food Distributors of Danbury.

Steve is survived and will greatly be missed by his sisters Virginia Hawkes of Danbury, Connecticut and Brenda Skala of Meriden, Connecticut as well as his brother-in-law Nathal Wisdom of Meriden, Connecticut. He also leaves behind his niece Kim Fitzgerald and nephew Logan Fitzgerald. He was predeceased by a niece, Laura Skala.

Rest in peace dear brother and happy fishing.

The Office of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 13 Pembroke Rd., Danbury with the Rev. Ronald Hatton officiating. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. The family will receive friends at St. Nicholas Byzantine Church on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.