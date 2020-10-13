1/
Stephen M. Rubino
1980 - 2020
Stephen M. Rubino
Stephen M. Rubino, 40, of New Fairfield, died on Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. Mr. Rubino was born in Danbury, June 27. 1980, a son of Florence (Gentiles) Rubino of New Fairfield and Felix Rubino of Danbury, he attended St. Joseph School, Henry Abbott Technical School and owned and operated a landscape business. A lifelong area resident, Mr. Rubino was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church of New Fairfield. In addition to his mother and father, he is survived by a son, Brendon; three brothers, Felix (Tracey), Christopher and Michael; a sister Marie Bartkobsky (Michael) and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, a 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 22 Brush Hill Road, New Fairfield (All will meet directly at church). Interment will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, New Fairfield. The family will receive friends in the Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9—11 Granville Ave., Danbury on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic crisis, facial coverings, hand sanitizing and social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:30 - 07:30 PM
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
OCT
17
Interment
Mountain View Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
