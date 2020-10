STEPHEN MATTHEW PASSARO Oct. 5, 2003 - Oct. 7, 2003 We love you in the winter when the roots grow deep. We love you in the spring when the leaves turn green. We love you in the summer when the trees grow tall. We love you in the fall of the year when the leaves turn brown, when they cover the ground. Down where the roots grow deep, our love will keep. Love, Mommy & Daddy







