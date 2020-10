Or Copy this URL to Share

STEPHEN MATTHEW PASSARO Oct. 5, 2003 - Oct. 7, 2003 Nature's first green is gold. Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf's a flower. But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief. So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay. We love & miss you, Mommy & Daddy







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store