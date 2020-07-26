1/
Steven Francis
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Francis
July 17, 1971 - July 23, 2020
Steven Francis, 49, of Danbury, beloved son of Jack and Rita (Guertin) Francis, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, July 23rd, after a brief illness. He was born in Danbury and was a graduate of St. Gregory the Great School, and Immaculate High School, Class of 1989.
Steve worked as a customer service representative for Sealed Air for 22 years.
Steve was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, the Giants, and UConn Huskies. He was a member of the Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center and enjoyed attending the club and other events. Some of his happiest times were spent at Pippa's Sports Café with friends who he loved like family.
He will be remembered for his loyalty, huge heart, quick wit, and spirited conversations about sports.
In addition to his parents, Jack and Rita, he will be sadly missed by his brother, Dean Francis, with whom he made his home; his sister, Janine Caffrey and her husband, Chip; his three cherished nieces, Morgan, Taylor and Alyssa Caffrey; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Emilia Francis, and Victor and Anne Guertin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Road, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Wednesday between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CornellMemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cornell Memorial Home Inc
247 White St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-4833
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cornell Memorial Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 26, 2020
Dear Jack, Rita, Dean, Janine and family. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Love, Sharon (Melody) Davis
Sharon (Melody) Davis
Friend
July 26, 2020
My deepest condolences to Dean and Steve's family and friends for your loss. May your memories bring you comfort in your sadness. Blessed be the ones who have gone, and those who they left behind.
Eileen Cunningham
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved