Steven Francis
July 17, 1971 - July 23, 2020
Steven Francis, 49, of Danbury, beloved son of Jack and Rita (Guertin) Francis, died peacefully at Danbury Hospital on Thursday, July 23rd, after a brief illness. He was born in Danbury and was a graduate of St. Gregory the Great School, and Immaculate High School, Class of 1989.
Steve worked as a customer service representative for Sealed Air for 22 years.
Steve was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees, the Giants, and UConn Huskies. He was a member of the Greater Danbury Irish Cultural Center and enjoyed attending the club and other events. Some of his happiest times were spent at Pippa's Sports Café with friends who he loved like family.
He will be remembered for his loyalty, huge heart, quick wit, and spirited conversations about sports.
In addition to his parents, Jack and Rita, he will be sadly missed by his brother, Dean Francis, with whom he made his home; his sister, Janine Caffrey and her husband, Chip; his three cherished nieces, Morgan, Taylor and Alyssa Caffrey; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Jack and Emilia Francis, and Victor and Anne Guertin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 30th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory the Great Church, 85 Great Plain Road, Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the Cornell Memorial Home, 247 White Street, Danbury, on Wednesday between the hours of 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
