On July 19, 2018, we were heartbroken to learn of the death of Steven J. Bruen, Sr. at his home in Florida. On this one-year anniversary of his passing, we remember Steve as the former husband and high school sweetheart of Carol-Ann, Dad to their five children, Jessica, Steven Jr., Matthew, Jesse and Benjamin, granddad to Aubrey, Tucker and Theo and brother to 8 siblings. Steve an incredibly gifted and talented craftsman owned his own business and when not working he could be found puttering in his garage on his 1952 GMC or working around the house he took so much pride in building for his family. His work ethic and pride of a job well done were gifts he passed down to his kids. Steve's family was his life. His children were his reason for being. Always in the bleachers, sidelines or riding ring he never missed a chance to support them. He will be remembered by many for always offering a hand to a neighbor, friend or brother-in-law that needed help. His artful handiwork and meticulously crafted construction projects are still standing proudly in many homes. Many will remember him as a man dedicated to his work. But those of us that knew him best know he will be remembered above all else for the love and devotion he felt for his wife and children. Rest peacefully dear friend, brother but most of all Dad. Steve has been laid to rest in Milltown Cemetery, Brewster NY, next to his mom Marie.