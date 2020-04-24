|
|
Steven Edwin Jones
Steven was born on June 30, 1959 to Edwin and Joan Jones of Milford. Steven was a graduate of Joseph A. Foran High School in Milford, where he was Captain of both the soccer and golf teams.
As an adult, Steven enjoyed playing softball, riding his motorcycle and spending time with family and friends. His last employment was providing custodial services for the Fairfield Board of Education.
Steven is predeceased by his mother, Joan Jones and brother-in-law, Robert Gresko. He is survived by his father, Edwin Jones of Milford, his sisters, Susan Gresko and Lisa Jones, also of Milford, and sister Leslie Meng of Orange, as well as 8 nieces and nephews, 3 grandnieces and 1 grandnephew.
Steven passed away on April 9 due to complications from Covid-19. The family would like to thank the incredible staff at Bridgeport Hospital and Vitas Hospice Healthcare for their care, compassion and dedication. We are grateful knowing that in his last days, he was given dignity and comfort.
Published in News Times on Apr. 25, 2020