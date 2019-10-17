The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-2131
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Green Funeral Home
57 Main St
Danbury, CT 06810
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Schmiedel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven T. Schmiedel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven T. Schmiedel Obituary
Steven T. Schmiedel
Steven T. Schmiedel, 62, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Danbury, CT passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Sally (McDermott) Schmiedel and the late George F. Schmiedel.
Memorial Gathering from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Funeral Home
Download Now