Steven T. Schmiedel
Steven T. Schmiedel, 62, of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, formerly of Danbury, CT passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
He was the son of Sally (McDermott) Schmiedel and the late George F. Schmiedel.
Memorial Gathering from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: For a complete obituary and to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Oct. 20, 2019