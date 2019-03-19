In Loving Memory of Stuart W. Bates, Jr. Twenty-Four Years in Heaven With tiny tears that glistened, my eyes were fixed on you and thinking of the life we have shared and softly said, "I do." Our hearts were knit together from the time we first met, and memories were gathered that I will never forget. While daily living life without you, you saw the real me, and still you chose acceptance, a loving mystery. With many happy times gone by and others when we cried, some days we'd share so endlessly, while other days we could hide. With all the ups and downs we've had in learning to be friends, I know that in this heart of mine, I'd marry you again. Today is the day my gladiator lay down his shield and gained his wings. Your love has kept me going, your strength has made me endure, your loyalty has made me a fighter and your humor has kept me secure. Bambi and Tootsie have joined you now and Nikko is here with me, I guess that's the way it has to be you were one of a kind, in so many ways. I think of you often for many, many days. Your loss was abrupt, tragic, and grim, that was when your light went dim. In you I find my soulmate, our love a special kind. You meant the world to me. I'm too blessed that you were mine. Today, tomorrow, always, I will forever love you my way, we will be together "One Sweet Day". Love, Your Pussycat Published in News Times on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary