|
|
STUART W. BATES JR. Twenty-Five Years in Heaven Today is filled with memories, with happiness and tears of all the celebrations we have shared throughout the years. Though your smile is gone forever, and your hand I cannot touch, I still have many memories of the one I love so much. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Cindy and Nikko are with you now, I am all alone, I miss my Cindy and Little Nikko. I feel like dead as a stone. Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean I'll miss you, until we meet again. So the gang is all with you and I am left behind, my heart breaks for all of you, sometimes I think I will go out of my mind. With hearing aids and glasses and knee replacements too, when I get to heaven, you'll say, who the he$$ are you? The rainbow Bridge of all my friends will greet me along the way, they will bring me to you and there I will stay. I don't know what else to say Except that I will see you "One Sweet Day." I love you, from your pussycat-