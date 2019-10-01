|
|
Sue P. Lesnick
The family and friends of Sue Lesnick weep with grief at her passing early Monday morning September 30, 2019 but rejoice in her life. At 102 she was the oldest living former resident of 97 Orchard Street – what is now The Lower East Side Tenement Museum.
Sue lived at 97 Orchard St. from her birth in 1916 till 6 years old when her family moved to Brooklyn, NY. She was the youngest of 5 children, the only one born in the USA, after her parents passed through Ellis Island in 1913. At 16, after visiting family in Rhodes (Turkey) and Jerusalem, she became a seamstress. She met the love of her life Max whom she married in 1940. The family spent many happy summers at Washington Baths (beach club) in Brooklyn's Coney Island, where she played handball, Mah Jong, enjoyed the pool and the beach for several seasons.
After her children were born, she worked in the Post Office in Brooklyn seasonally during the Christmas rush, facing mail. Circa 1950 they built a summer house in Lake Waubeeka (Danbury), CT to which they moved to permanently in 1974.
She was an avid Mah Jong player, as well as Canasta, and Gin Rummy with many women friends, both in Brooklyn and Lake Waubeeka. After Max retired in 1971, they wintered in Florida and spent many happy seasons in Century Village, West Palm Beach.
After 65 years of marriage she lost her beloved husband Max, in 2005, but continued to winter in Florida, joined by her daughter for the last 5 years of her life. All who knew her were charmed by her wit, personality and unique sense of humor.
Predeceased by her husband, Max, she leaves behind 3 loving children, daughter Miriam, sons David (Sandy), Stuart (Nancy); 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury, CT on Thursday, Oct.3, from 10 – 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at Green Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wooster Cemetery, 20 Ellsworth Ave., Danbury, CT next to her beloved husband Max.
Published in News Times on Oct. 2, 2019