Susan Baril
Susan Baril
Susan Baril, 93, of South Yarmouth, MA passed away on May 9 at Cape Cod Hospital after complications due to covid-19. Sue leaves behind her husband, Robert and daughter, JoAnn, both of South Yarmouth. She was born in Danbury, CT on May 7, 1927, graduated from Danbury High School in 1945, and was a longtime resident of Bethel, CT. Sue and Bob moved to Cape Cod in 2005 to be near their daughter. For the last two years she has been a resident at Cape Regency Nursing Home in Centerville, MA. She was predeceased by sisters Elizabeth Traisci and Anne Renoff, brothers Paul, John, Stephen and George Fako plus several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private.

Published in Danbury News Times on May 11, 2020.
