Susan C. Monaghan
Susan "Sue" C. Monaghan, 68, of 39 Possum Dr., New Fairfield, CT passed away on Wednesday, November 6 at her home. She was the wife of Kevin Monaghan.
Sue was born in New Rochelle, NY, the daughter of the late William O'Rorke and Helen Stewart O'Rorke. She attended Rye Neck H.S. graduating in 1969, and also attended The Westchester Business Institute in White Plains, NY.
Sue spent 24 years as a para-professional in the New Fairfield school system and was previously employed at General Foods Corp. in White Plains, NY. She was a die-hard fan of the New York Yankees and UCONN women's basketball team.
In addition to her husband of 45 years survivors include her children: Colleen Monaghan of White Plains, NY; Maureen Monaghan of New Fairfield, CT; Bill Monaghan and his wife, Sarah, of Glastonbury, CT; and Molly Monaghan of New Fairfield, CT. Also survived by her siblings: Virginia O'Rorke of Williamstown, MA; Patty and Barry Schlenker of Gainesville, FL; Mary and Joe Maselli of Hopewell Jct., NY; Andy and Laurie O'Rorke of Mamaroneck, NY; and Dr. John O'Rorke of Frostburg, MD. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Edwards the Confessor Church, New Fairfield. Burial will follow in Mt. View Cemetery, New Fairfield.
Friends will be received from 4pm-8pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home: 57 Main St., Danbury, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contribution in Sue's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Regional Hospice and Home Care of Western, CT, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
Published in News Times on Nov. 10, 2019