Susan E. Melvin

Susan Elizabeth Melvin, 78, passed away on Thursday, April 11th due to complications following surgery.

Sue is survived by her husband of 60 years, Bob Melvin, her loving sons Kirk, Bob, Mark and Daughters-In-Law, Robyn, Lori and Jeanie. Sue's Grandchildren, whom she adored more than anything, Jack, Sarah, Ben, Zach, Finn, Ellie, Tommy and Kate. Sue's loving sister, Norma and her brother Jerry survive her as well. Sue is also survived by her many close in-laws, nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Sue was the center of an enormous network of close family and friends whom she cared for deeply.

Sue absolutely loved to attend all of her grandchildren's games (no matter where it would take her)…She loved to travel, and experienced the vastness of Africa, the uniqueness of the Galapagos Islands, as well as, many other countries and islands in the Caribbean so she could snorkel and enjoy the beauty below the ocean (these are her spoken words)…She loved to visit different cultures and learn how others lived…She would come back and share all of these adventures with us through her pictures (never digital!) and stories around the dining room table. Sue was most comfortable in her beloved Cape Cod cottage in Eastham. She was so proud of what she made of it and hosted too many weekends to count with her friends in this tiny 1 bedroom respite…Truth be told, it was likely the only place where she allowed herself to relax, read her favorite book and soak in the richness of life. Sue loved, loved, loved her tennis…She was an avid player for over 45 years and was extremely competitive until recently. Her love for those close to her, along with her generosity and passion for helping others is Sue's true legacy. She will be forever missed by all she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Joseph Church, Danbury. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Green Funeral Home, 57 Main St., Danbury.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dreams Come True, 178 Osborne St., Danbury, CT 06810 or the Benjamin Bisbano Scholarship Fund c/o Immaculate High School, 73 Southern Blvd., Danbury, CT 06810

