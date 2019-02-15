Susan L. Jennings

Susan L. Jennings, 69, a resident of Amenia, NY, formerly a longtime resident of New Milford, CT passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 in Amenia, NY. Born on August 28, 1949 in Port Chester, NY, she was the daughter of the late Leslie and Edna (Peck) Johnson. Mrs. Jennings was a pharmacy technician at Walmart in New Milford, CT retiring in 2012.

Mrs. Jennings is survived by a daughter, Dawn Giuffre of Amenia, NY; a brother, Wesley Johnson and three grandchildren, Susan and James Giuffre and Thomas Swenor. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Jennings was predeceased by her first husband, George Thomas Kitchens, a daughter, Deborah Swenor and a brother, John Johnson.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Kathy Meyerson officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 121 Executive Drive, New Windsor, NY 12553. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com Published in News Times on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary