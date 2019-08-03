|
|
Susan M. Roberts
Susan Mayer Roberts of Danbury, previously of Pawling, died August 2, 2019 forever young at 75-years old due to what she referred to, as her "unfortunate condition" and which the medical community diagnosed as pancreatic cancer.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Arthur Roberts (Danbury); her best boys, sons Jason Kane (Donata, Springfield, VA) and Eric Kane, (Atlanta, GA); stepdaughter Annie Roberts (Mariano), Danbury; stepsons Andrew Roberts (Ann Marie, New Milford) and Timothy Roberts (Beaufort, SC); and her amazing grands: Colin, Lainey, and Leia (Eric); Alex and Olivia (Jason), Adam and Katelyn (Andrew); brother Hale Mayer (Cheryl); sister-in-law Judy Mayer (Pawling); cherished nephew and niece Michael Kane and Kathy Kane, and far more friends than seems humanly possible.
She was predeceased by her father E. Michael Mayer, mother Thelma Mayer Garraghan, and brother Michael M. Mayer.
Sue's circle of friends was large and ever-growing, including her King Street Church family, tennis gals, dinner club, IBM GNO gals, thrift shop aficionados, book club, Richter Park Arts friends, former Pawling Cheerleading squad, yoga buddies, concert groups, and Quaker Lake supporters as just a few of her friend groups she socialized with on a regular basis.
Friends are invited to celebrate a life well lived Saturday, August 17th, 2019 10:00am at King Street Church of Christ, 201 S. King St., Danbury, CT 06811.
Donations to honor Susan Roberts will be graciously accepted at King Street (UCC) United Church of Christ, Richter Park Arts Society, and/or Regional Hospice & Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.
For further information or to express your condolences online, go to www.thegreenfuneralhome.com
Published in News Times on Aug. 4, 2019