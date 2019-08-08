|
|
Susan May Murray Burris
Susan May Murray Burris passed away peacefully at her home in Walpole, Maine, on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 85.
Born on December 31, 1933, in Paterson, NJ, Susan grew up in Radburn, NJ, and Wethersfield, CT. When she was a senior in high school, her family moved to Utica, NY. After high school, Susan went to the University of Rochester, where she earned her RN. There she met her future husband, Dr. John O. Burris, whom she married in 1955.
Susan was a caring and dedicated Visiting Nurse for many years in Danbury, CT. She was also president of the local League of Women Voters and worked on the LWV's Women's Issues portfolio for the state of Connecticut.
Susan was an avid volunteer and gardener. She enjoyed skiing and sailing the coast of Maine for years with her husband, John, as well as family and friends. She loved to travel. Above all, she enjoyed getting to know people, being a good friend, and being a loving mother and wife.
Susan is survived by her husband, John Burris; her sister, Diane Hatfield; her children, Peter Burris, Betsy Burris, and Thom Burris; and six grandchildren, Jackson Burris, Skylar Burris, Mae Burris-Wells, Wilder Burris-Wells, Kamar Burris-Khan, and Yasmine Burris-Khan.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 9, 2019