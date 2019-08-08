The News-Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strong-Hancock Funeral Home
612 Main St
Damariscotta, ME 04543
(207) 563-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Burris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan May Murray Burris


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan May Murray Burris Obituary
Susan May Murray Burris
Susan May Murray Burris passed away peacefully at her home in Walpole, Maine, on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was 85.
Born on December 31, 1933, in Paterson, NJ, Susan grew up in Radburn, NJ, and Wethersfield, CT. When she was a senior in high school, her family moved to Utica, NY. After high school, Susan went to the University of Rochester, where she earned her RN. There she met her future husband, Dr. John O. Burris, whom she married in 1955.
Susan was a caring and dedicated Visiting Nurse for many years in Danbury, CT. She was also president of the local League of Women Voters and worked on the LWV's Women's Issues portfolio for the state of Connecticut.
Susan was an avid volunteer and gardener. She enjoyed skiing and sailing the coast of Maine for years with her husband, John, as well as family and friends. She loved to travel. Above all, she enjoyed getting to know people, being a good friend, and being a loving mother and wife.
Susan is survived by her husband, John Burris; her sister, Diane Hatfield; her children, Peter Burris, Betsy Burris, and Thom Burris; and six grandchildren, Jackson Burris, Skylar Burris, Mae Burris-Wells, Wilder Burris-Wells, Kamar Burris-Khan, and Yasmine Burris-Khan.
Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main Street, Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting: www.StrongHancock.com.
Published in News Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now