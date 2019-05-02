Susan S. Baumann

Susan S. Baumann of New Milford, CT passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Danbury Hospital at the age of 73.

She was born April 2, 1946 in Middletown, CT, daughter of the late Donald and Mary (Kohrman) Snow. She graduated from New Milford High School in 1964 then attended St. Vincent's Hospital School of Nursing in Manhattan, NY. Susan worked as an RN at New Milford Hospital from 1981 to 2013. Susan was an avid gardener and an amazing cook. She was also an animal lover, enjoyed spending time at the beach in RI and the Caribbean Island trips over several years.

Susan is survived by her significant other George Hood of New Milford, CT, son Larry Baumann of New Milford, CT, daughter Christine Baumann of Center Conway, NH, brother Franklyn Snow of Naperville, IL, sister Kathy Snow-Burns of New Milford, CT and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Donald Snow.

Calling hours will take place Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. with a service at the Lillis Funeral Home, 58 Bridge Street, New Milford, CT at 7:45 p.m. The interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to – Connecticut at https://connecticut.heart.org/about/